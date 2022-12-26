Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $75.20 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

