Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 333.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 12.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $794,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

