Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

