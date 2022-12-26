Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

