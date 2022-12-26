Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 5,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $66,000.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

ADC stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

