Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 5,000 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.15% of City Office REIT worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

