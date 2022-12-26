Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

