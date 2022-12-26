Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $7.49 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,257 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 5.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

