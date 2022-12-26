CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

