Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $809,000 Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

