Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 74.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,186,000 after purchasing an additional 165,469 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

