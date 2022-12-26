Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

