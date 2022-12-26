Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

