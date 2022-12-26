Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.