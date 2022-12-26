Advocate Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.98 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

