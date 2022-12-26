Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $270.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $569,827. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

