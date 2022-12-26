Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

