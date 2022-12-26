Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $989,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.