Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 971.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.