CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

