Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

