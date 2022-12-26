Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.