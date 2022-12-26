Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.