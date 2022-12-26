Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 5,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

DVN opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.