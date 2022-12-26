CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,042. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

