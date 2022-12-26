NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

