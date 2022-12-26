Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,739 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $62,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

