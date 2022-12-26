Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

