iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

