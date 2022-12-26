Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.