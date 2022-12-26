Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

