Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.8% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,135.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

