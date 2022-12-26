Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 762.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

