Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.21 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

