Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

