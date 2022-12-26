Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 27,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $11.71 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.