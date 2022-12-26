Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 184,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 403,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,587,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

