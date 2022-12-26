Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,704,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 699,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

