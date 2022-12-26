Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

BIIB opened at $279.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.