Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.