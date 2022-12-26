Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.