Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $14.05 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

