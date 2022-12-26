PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

