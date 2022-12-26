Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.