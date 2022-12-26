ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

