Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 121,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.