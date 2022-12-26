Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

