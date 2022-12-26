Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

