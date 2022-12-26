CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raises Dividend to $4.50 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

