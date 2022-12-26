Aquila Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

WDAY opened at $164.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

